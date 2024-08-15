Punjab govt to launch electric vehicles to reduce environmental pollution

The Punjab government has announced plans to introduce electric vehicles, including bikes and buses, as part of efforts to reduce environmental pollution.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb chaired a key session that reviewed progress in four critical areas: air quality, school education, population, and health. The session was also attended by a high-level delegation from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Discussions focused on creating an actionable roadmap for combating smog. One proposal involved imposing fines on motorcycles emitting excessive smoke, identified through Safe Cities cameras. The session also highlighted the role of crop burning in May, which exacerbates smog levels. The government's goal is to improve the air quality index from 100 PM to 70 PM by 2028.

During the session, it was revealed that approximately 1,800 new motorcycles are registered daily in Lahore. Motorcycles are a significant contributor to air pollution, accounting for around 75% of transport-related pollution.

Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of decisive legislation and strict enforcement of environmental laws to achieve smog reduction goals. She also suggested adopting pollution control models from Bangladesh and China.

In addition to the focus on electric vehicles, Aurangzeb stressed the need for public awareness and large-scale plantation drives to combat environmental challenges.

She also outlined plans for improving access to quality education across Punjab. New tech programs will be launched in approximately 500 schools at the middle and matric levels, aiming to enhance governance and educational standards across the province.