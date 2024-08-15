Punjab win men’s and women’s titles at Independence Day Basketball event

LAHORE - Punjab emerged victorious in both men’s and women’s categories of the Independence Day Inter-Provincial Basketball Championship, organized by the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. The closing ceremony of the five-day championship was graced by Federal Secretary IPC Nadeem Irshad Kayani and Director General of Pakistan Sports Board Yasir Pirzada as chief guests. In the men’s final, Punjab edged out Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 69-68 points. Abdullah scored 22 and M Taimour 15 points for winning side while Umer Khan scored 15 points for KP. Meanwhile, Islamabad A secured third place by beating Islamabad B 67-62. In the women’s final, Punjab overwhelmed Islamabad A by 64-17. Ayman Ali and Sana contributed 16 and 12 points respectively to Punjab’s triumph. In the thirdplace match, Sindh routed Islamabad B 50-29.