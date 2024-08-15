Thursday, August 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab win men’s and women’s titles at Independence Day Basketball event

Staff Reporter
August 15, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -   Punjab emerged victorious in both men’s and women’s categories of the Independence Day Inter-Provincial Basketball Championship, organized by the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. The closing ceremony of the five-day championship was graced by Federal Secretary IPC Nadeem Irshad Kayani and Director General of Pakistan Sports Board Yasir Pirzada as chief guests. In the men’s final, Punjab edged out Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 69-68 points. Abdullah scored 22 and M Taimour 15 points for winning side while Umer Khan scored 15 points for KP. Meanwhile, Islamabad A secured third place by beating Islamabad B 67-62. In the women’s final, Punjab overwhelmed Islamabad A by 64-17. Ayman Ali and Sana contributed 16 and 12 points respectively to Punjab’s triumph. In the thirdplace match, Sindh routed Islamabad B 50-29.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1723617158.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024