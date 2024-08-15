Qatar to host high-stakes Gaza truce talks

DOHA - Qatar will host Gaza ceasefire talks on Thursday, sources close to the negotiations said, seeking a so-far elusive agreement that the United States hopes would stop Iran strik­ing Israel and avert a wider war.

US, Qatari and Egyptian media­tors have invited Israel and Hamas for negotiations aimed at ending fighting that the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says has claimed nearly 40,000 lives in the Palestinian territory.

The talks will be held in the Qa­tari capital Doha, a source close to Hamas and a second source close to the negotiations said Wednesday, though it remained unclear if the Palestinian group -- whose October 7 attack on Israel triggered the war -- planned to participate. Accord­ing to a US source familiar with the Doha meeting, CIA director William Burns is scheduled to take part.