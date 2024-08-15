Thursday, August 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Qatar to host high-stakes Gaza truce talks

NEWS WIRE
August 15, 2024
Newspaper, International

DOHA   -  Qatar will host Gaza ceasefire talks on Thursday, sources close to the negotiations said, seeking a so-far elusive agreement that the United States hopes would stop Iran strik­ing Israel and avert a wider war.

US, Qatari and Egyptian media­tors have invited Israel and Hamas for negotiations aimed at ending fighting that the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says has claimed nearly 40,000 lives in the Palestinian territory.

The talks will be held in the Qa­tari capital Doha, a source close to Hamas and a second source close to the negotiations said Wednesday, though it remained unclear if the Palestinian group -- whose October 7 attack on Israel triggered the war -- planned to participate. Accord­ing to a US source familiar with the Doha meeting, CIA director William Burns is scheduled to take part.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1723617158.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024