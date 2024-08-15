Rangers make extraordinary security on Independence Day

KARACHI - On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Pakistan Rangers Sindh took ex­traordinary security measures across Karachi. A spokesperson said on Wednesday that Rang­ers personnel conducted exten­sive patrols in key areas of the city, including Mazar-e-Quaid, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Tariq Road, M. A. Jinnah Road, Allahwala Chow­rangi, Nursery, Baloch Colony Bridge, Karsaz, Drig Road, Natha Khan Road, Star Gate, Airport Road, Shaheen Complex Chow­rangi, Ziauddin Ahmed Road, I.I. Chundrigarh Road and adjoin­ing areas.