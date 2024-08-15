Rangers make extraordinary security on Independence Day

KARACHI - On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Pakistan Rangers Sindh took extraordinary security measures across Karachi. A spokesperson said on Wednesday that Rangers personnel conducted extensive patrols in key areas of the city, including Mazar-e-Quaid, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Tariq Road, M. A. Jinnah Road, Allahwala Chowrangi, Nursery, Baloch Colony Bridge, Karsaz, Drig Road, Natha Khan Road, Star Gate, Airport Road, Shaheen Complex Chowrangi, Ziauddin Ahmed Road, I.I. Chundrigarh Road and adjoining areas.