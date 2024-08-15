Rawalpindi Women University celebrates Independence Day

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Women University celebrated the 77th Independence Day on Wednesday with national enthusiasm.
According to a press release, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal hoisted the national flag followed by the national anthem, while security guards presented Guard of Honour. A special prayer was offered for the stability and prosperity of the country. Trees were planted within the university premises, and a large number of fruit plants were distributed among the attendees.
Chief guest, Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator of the Inter-University Consortium, addressed the ceremony, highlighting the importance of Minorities Day on August 11 and Youth Day on August 12. He encouraged everyone to protect minority rights, contribute to a greener Pakistan, and play an active role in the education and training of women.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal extended her Independence Day greetings, stating that the youth, who constitute 65 percent of the population, are the nation’s hope and bright future. She stressed that the responsibility of their training lies with the teachers and that it is essential to focus on skill development alongside education.
She further mentioned that Rawalpindi Women University, in a very short time, positioned itself among the top universities and is demonstrating outstanding performance. Following this, the Vice Chancellor also cut the Independence Day cake.
During the event, students presented a medley of national songs, and a judo performance was also showcased. A large number of faculty, staff, and students of the university attended the ceremony.
The campus was adorned with illuminating lights symbolizing the affection and patriotism towards the country.