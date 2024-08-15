Rawalpindi Women University celebrates Independence Day

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Women University celebrated the 77th Indepen­dence Day on Wednesday with national enthusiasm.

According to a press release, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal hoisted the national flag followed by the national anthem, while security guards present­ed Guard of Honour. A special prayer was offered for the stabil­ity and prosperity of the country. Trees were planted within the university premises, and a large number of fruit plants were dis­tributed among the attendees.

Chief guest, Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator of the In­ter-University Consortium, ad­dressed the ceremony, highlight­ing the importance of Minorities Day on August 11 and Youth Day on August 12. He encouraged ev­eryone to protect minority rights, contribute to a greener Pakistan, and play an active role in the edu­cation and training of women.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal extended her Indepen­dence Day greetings, stating that the youth, who constitute 65 percent of the population, are the nation’s hope and bright future. She stressed that the re­sponsibility of their training lies with the teachers and that it is essential to focus on skill devel­opment alongside education.

She further mentioned that Rawalpindi Women University, in a very short time, positioned itself among the top universities and is demonstrating outstand­ing performance. Following this, the Vice Chancellor also cut the Independence Day cake.

During the event, students presented a medley of national songs, and a judo performance was also showcased. A large number of faculty, staff, and stu­dents of the university attended the ceremony.

The campus was adorned with illuminating lights symbol­izing the affection and patrio­tism towards the country.