Thursday, August 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Reflective Independence

August 15, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Editorials

The leadership of Pakistan, from the government to the mil­itary and all other departments in between, struck a very somber tone on Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day. Instead of the exuberant celebration of its existence and a commitment to its founding principles that we usually see from our leadership, this year the comments were reflective, tinged with the mistakes of his­tory, and cognizant of the multifaceted challenges the nation faces.

This was not a celebration in the truest sense of the word, but in­stead a determined renewal of the vow we made to our founders to build a tolerant, equitable, and prosperous land for the Muslims of South Asia and all minorities within those lands.

The key word in speeches by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—leaders of the two main government par­ties—was “stability.” It is quite encouraging to see the government remaining grounded: it recognises the moment that the nation is facing. Our outlook is not one of economic boom and progress, but rather one where we have to desperately hold onto guardrails, solid­ify our footing, weather the storm of economic reform, and seek to build back better—slowly but surely. Hearing national leaders talk about electricity bills and inflation in an Independence Day speech shows us the seriousness of the problem, and how our national aspi­rations at the moment are focused on ensuring a sense of economic security for our citizens and economy. As the speech by Army Chief Gen Asim Munir demonstrated, the world will not leave us unboth­ered while we embark on the difficult task of economic reform. Ki­netic attacks on borders, terrorism in the cities, and digital misinfor­mation online will continue to put pressure on the government and attempt to divide the population against each other.

Pak HC in New Delhi celebrates independence with flag hoisting

In times like this, we must hold fast to the words of our founding father as if they were a tether in stormy seas: Unity, Faith, Discipline.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1723617158.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024