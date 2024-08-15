Reflective Independence

The leadership of Pakistan, from the government to the mil­itary and all other departments in between, struck a very somber tone on Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day. Instead of the exuberant celebration of its existence and a commitment to its founding principles that we usually see from our leadership, this year the comments were reflective, tinged with the mistakes of his­tory, and cognizant of the multifaceted challenges the nation faces.

This was not a celebration in the truest sense of the word, but in­stead a determined renewal of the vow we made to our founders to build a tolerant, equitable, and prosperous land for the Muslims of South Asia and all minorities within those lands.

The key word in speeches by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—leaders of the two main government par­ties—was “stability.” It is quite encouraging to see the government remaining grounded: it recognises the moment that the nation is facing. Our outlook is not one of economic boom and progress, but rather one where we have to desperately hold onto guardrails, solid­ify our footing, weather the storm of economic reform, and seek to build back better—slowly but surely. Hearing national leaders talk about electricity bills and inflation in an Independence Day speech shows us the seriousness of the problem, and how our national aspi­rations at the moment are focused on ensuring a sense of economic security for our citizens and economy. As the speech by Army Chief Gen Asim Munir demonstrated, the world will not leave us unboth­ered while we embark on the difficult task of economic reform. Ki­netic attacks on borders, terrorism in the cities, and digital misinfor­mation online will continue to put pressure on the government and attempt to divide the population against each other.

In times like this, we must hold fast to the words of our founding father as if they were a tether in stormy seas: Unity, Faith, Discipline.