Rise in tractor sales signals major push for mechanised agriculture

Tractor production and sales experienced unprecedented growth in FY24, signalling a major push towards modernised and efficient farming practices as Pakistan's agricultural outlook undergoes a transformative shift.

According to the Ministry of Finance's data, in FY24, tractor production soared to 45,529 units, reflecting a substantial increase of 43.5% over FY23. Correspondingly, tractor sales witnessed a remarkable rise of 47%, reaching 45,494 units. This surge underscores the sector's expansion and the increased mechanisation efforts aimed at boosting agricultural productivity.

"This rise in both production and sales underscores a broader trend towards increased mechanisation in agriculture. The surge in tractor figures highlights the sector's growing emphasis on modernising farming practices and improving productivity," said M Tariq, a senior scientific officer at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC).

He said: "The substantial increase in tractor production and sales indicates several significant factors driving the expansion of the agricultural sector. Mechanisation plays a critical role in enhancing productivity and efficiency, reducing manual labour, and ultimately boosting crop yields."

"Additionally, this growth in tractor figures aligns with global trends towards more technologically advanced farming practices, and positions our agriculture sector for greater competitiveness on the international stage," he said.

The NARC scientist said: "The increase in tractors being purchased indicates several significant factors driving the expansion of the agricultural sector. The primary force behind this trend is the government's proactive support for the farming industry. Encouraging investment in mechanised agriculture through initiatives like subsidising agricultural equipment and offering incentives for adopting modern farming practices has resulted in a heightened demand for tractors."

Muhammad Ali, another senior scientific officer at NARC, said: "The rise in tractor production and sales is a positive development that reflects increased investment in agricultural technology. The mechanisation push is essential for addressing the challenges of labour shortages and improving overall farm productivity. With more tractors on the field, we can expect better crop management and higher yields, which will contribute significantly to long-term food security and economic growth."

"However, it's crucial to ensure that small-scale farmers, who form the backbone of Pakistan's agriculture, have access to these technologies and receive adequate support to adopt mechanised farming sustainably. Government policies should focus on inclusive growth, ensuring that the benefits of mechanisation reach all segments of the farming community," Ali underscored.