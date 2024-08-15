RUDA celebrates Independence Day

LAHORE - The Ravi Urban Development Au­thority (RUDA) held a simple yet impressive Independence Day cer­emony on Wednesday, showcasing unwavering patriotism and dedica­tion to the development and prog­ress of our great nation. The event was attended by RUDA’s esteemed COO Mansoor Janjua, HODs and their entire workforce, as they came together to commemorate this auspicious occasion. The cere­mony, held at RUDA headquarters, resonated with the spirit of free­dom, unity, and a shared commit­ment to the growth and prosperity of our beloved country. It provided a unique platform for employees to express their love for the nation while reaffirming their dedication to the Authority’s mission of build­ing sustainable urban environ­ment that enhance the quality of life for all citizens. COO Mansoor Janjua delivered an impassioned address, highlighting the signifi­cance of Independence Day, and the crucial role each employee plays in the ongoing development and progress of our nation. He fur­ther emphasized the importance of collective effort, teamwork, and innovative thinking in driving both RUDA’s success and contributing to the nation’s growth.