RUDA celebrates Independence Day

LAHORE - The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) held a simple yet impressive Independence Day ceremony on Wednesday, showcasing unwavering patriotism and dedication to the development and progress of our great nation. The event was attended by RUDA’s esteemed COO Mansoor Janjua, HODs and their entire workforce, as they came together to commemorate this auspicious occasion. The ceremony, held at RUDA headquarters, resonated with the spirit of freedom, unity, and a shared commitment to the growth and prosperity of our beloved country. It provided a unique platform for employees to express their love for the nation while reaffirming their dedication to the Authority’s mission of building sustainable urban environment that enhance the quality of life for all citizens. COO Mansoor Janjua delivered an impassioned address, highlighting the significance of Independence Day, and the crucial role each employee plays in the ongoing development and progress of our nation. He further emphasized the importance of collective effort, teamwork, and innovative thinking in driving both RUDA’s success and contributing to the nation’s growth.