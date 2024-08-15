Russia declares state of federal emergency in Belgorod region neighboring Kursk

The Russian authorities declared on Thursday a state of federal emergency in the Belgorod region amid the fighting with Ukrainian troops in the neighboring Kursk region.

The decision was announced by the Russian Emergency Situations Minister Aleksandr Kurenkov at a government meeting in Moscow.

"I propose to attribute the emergency situation that has arisen in the Belgorod region to a federal emergency and establish a federal level of response," he said.

Earlier, the Russian authorities also declared a state of counter-terrorism operation in Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions.

The invasion began on the night of Aug. 5-6, when Ukrainian troops entered Russia's Kursk region near the city of Sudzha.

On Aug. 12, Zelenskyy confirmed that the incursion was a Ukrainian military operation, though he did not elaborate on its objectives.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the incursion, calling it a "terrorist attack."

Independent verification of claims from both sides is difficult due to the ongoing war.