Rwp Division govt colleges celebrate Independence Day

GUJAR KHAN - The government colleges in Rawalpindi division organized celebrations of independence in all the four districts of Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock and Rawalpindi. According to the director of edu­cation (colleges) Rawalpindi, Prof. Sher Ahmed Satti, all the principals of colleges organized flag hoist­ing, tree plantation, and special functions attended by community members and students during in­dependence day celebrations.

According to director Sher Ahmed Satti, the central function of independence day celebration was organized at Government Waqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women in Rawalpindi.

Across the Rawalpindi divi­sion, the flag hoisting was at­tended by the political and social figures and esteemed dignitar­ies, including Ms. Tahira Aurang­zeb, as chief guest, commission­er Rawalpindi division as guest of honor, and Ms. Asma Abbasi, MPA, as special guest.

According to Prof. Satti, the celebrations saw a remarkable convergence of teachers, stu­dents, and community mem­bers, all united in their love for the nation. The air was electric with fervor as participants from diverse backgrounds joined hands to commemorate this momentous occasion. Professor Zahida Perveen, the principal of this prestigious college told The Nation that the celebrations saw a remarkable convergence of teachers, students, and commu­nity members, all united in their love for the nation.

According to the principal, the ceremony was a masterclass in pomp, featuring a ceremonial flag-hoisting, accompanied by the national anthem, inspirational speeches by distinguished guests, emphasizing the significance of independence and national unity, captivating cultural performanc­es, including patriotic songs, skits, and a special rendition by Prof. Maria Javed, who sang her own written patriotic song, which res­onated deeply with the audience and received widespread acclaim.

The participants also appreci­ated the initiatives of the chief minister Punjab for enhancing enrollment of students in public sector colleges and launching tree plantation drive in the prov­ince. The participants also plant­ed trees in the college campus.

While in Gujar Khan, the flag hoisting ceremony was held in tehsil municipal office where the assistant commissioner Gu­jar Khan Khizar Zahoor Goraiya, local notables and journalists participated in the flag hoisting ceremony and other events of independence day celebrations.