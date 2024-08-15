Rwp Division govt colleges celebrate Independence Day

GUJAR KHAN - The government colleges in Rawalpindi division organized celebrations of independence in all the four districts of Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock and Rawalpindi. According to the director of education (colleges) Rawalpindi, Prof. Sher Ahmed Satti, all the principals of colleges organized flag hoisting, tree plantation, and special functions attended by community members and students during independence day celebrations.
According to director Sher Ahmed Satti, the central function of independence day celebration was organized at Government Waqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women in Rawalpindi.
Across the Rawalpindi division, the flag hoisting was attended by the political and social figures and esteemed dignitaries, including Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, as chief guest, commissioner Rawalpindi division as guest of honor, and Ms. Asma Abbasi, MPA, as special guest.
According to Prof. Satti, the celebrations saw a remarkable convergence of teachers, students, and community members, all united in their love for the nation. The air was electric with fervor as participants from diverse backgrounds joined hands to commemorate this momentous occasion. Professor Zahida Perveen, the principal of this prestigious college told The Nation that the celebrations saw a remarkable convergence of teachers, students, and community members, all united in their love for the nation.
According to the principal, the ceremony was a masterclass in pomp, featuring a ceremonial flag-hoisting, accompanied by the national anthem, inspirational speeches by distinguished guests, emphasizing the significance of independence and national unity, captivating cultural performances, including patriotic songs, skits, and a special rendition by Prof. Maria Javed, who sang her own written patriotic song, which resonated deeply with the audience and received widespread acclaim.
The participants also appreciated the initiatives of the chief minister Punjab for enhancing enrollment of students in public sector colleges and launching tree plantation drive in the province. The participants also planted trees in the college campus.
While in Gujar Khan, the flag hoisting ceremony was held in tehsil municipal office where the assistant commissioner Gujar Khan Khizar Zahoor Goraiya, local notables and journalists participated in the flag hoisting ceremony and other events of independence day celebrations.