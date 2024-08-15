Saudi crown prince MBS fears he could be killed over Israel normalisation

TEL AVIV - Saudi Crown Prince Mo­hammed bin Salman has told visiting US lawmak­ers that he is risking as­sassination by pursuing a normalization agreement with Israel. According to reports published in Israeli media on Wednesday, the Saudi leader discussed the threats he faces to explain why he must ensure that any deal includes a clear and irreversible path to a future Palestinian state, ac­cording to Politico, citing a former US official familiar with the discussions.

In one such meeting, he invoked former Egyp­tian leader Anwar Sadar who was assassinated in 1981 by Egyptian funda­mentalists after striking a peace deal with Israel.

“The way he put it was, ‘Saudis care very deeply about this, and the street throughout the Middle East cares deeply about this, and my tenure as the keep­er of the holy sites of Islam will not be secure if I don’t address what is the most pressing issue of justice in our region,’” one source fa­miliar with the matter tells Politico. It is unclear how recent this talk of assassi­nations is, given that the window for an Israel-Saudi normalization deal has all but shut in recent months, according to congressional sources. The Times of Isra­el quoting sources said that any chance to reach a deal had ended in June amid the ongoing war in Gaza and the shrinking amount of floor time remaining in the Senate calendar that would be needed to rati­fy the US-Saudi bilateral component of a deal before the November presidential election. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected agree­ing to a future Palestinian state, making any such deal a long shot.