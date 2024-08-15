I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the issue of sexual harassment within our workplace. It has come to my attention that incidents of sexual harassment have been occurring in our society. I believe it is crucial for us to address this matter promptly and effectively to ensure a safe and respectful working environment for all employees. Sexual harassment, defined as unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favours, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature, not only violates individuals’ rights but also creates a hostile work environment that can significantly affect the well-being and productivity of employees. It is imperative that we foster a workplace culture where everyone feels safe, respected, and valued.
Sexual harassment is a serious violation of human rights and a form of gender-based violence. It can have severe consequences for the mental health, well-being, and livelihood of survivors. The culture of silence, victim-blaming, and impunity must end.
I urge individual organisations and institutions to take concrete actions to prevent sexual harassment.
SARFRAZ KHAN,
Karachi.