I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the issue of sexual harassment within our workplace. It has come to my at­tention that incidents of sexual harassment have been occurring in our society. I believe it is cru­cial for us to address this matter promptly and effectively to ensure a safe and respectful working en­vironment for all employees. Sex­ual harassment, defined as unwel­come sexual advances, requests for sexual favours, and other ver­bal or physical conduct of a sexual nature, not only violates individu­als’ rights but also creates a hostile work environment that can signif­icantly affect the well-being and productivity of employees. It is imperative that we foster a work­place culture where everyone feels safe, respected, and valued.

Sexual harassment is a serious violation of human rights and a form of gender-based violence. It can have severe consequences for the mental health, well-being, and livelihood of survivors. The cul­ture of silence, victim-blaming, and impunity must end.

I urge individual organisations and institutions to take concrete ac­tions to prevent sexual harassment.

SARFRAZ KHAN,

Karachi.