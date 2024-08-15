Shibli Faraz seeks space for PTI, Imran to pull country out of crisis

ISLAMABAD - Senator Shibli Faraz, a close confidant of the founder of PTI and former Federal Min­ister for Information and Broadcasting, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, has said that in order to pull the country out of the quagmire of uncertainty, chaos, and economic deterioration and to achieve political stability, space must be given to PTI and Imran Khan.

The longer it takes to face the facts, the more severe the situation will become. The state, with a population of 250 million, is looking to its biggest party and its biggest leader. “For God’s sake, come to your senses — learn from Sri Lanka, Kenya, and Bangladesh, lest a tsunami of public revo­lution sweeps everything away,” said Shibli Faraz. In an interview with Nawa-i-Waqt and The Nation last week, Senator Shibli said that PTI will now come to the negotiating table with two points: the release of its chairman and all politi­cal prisoners and the drop­ping of cases against them. Without the release of the former Prime Minister, no po­litical activity or dialogue will be effective. The Leader of the Op­position in the Senate said that the nation has been enduring PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) Part One and Part Two for 20 months. The Shehbaz Sharif government does not have a constitutional mandate, nor does it have the ability to solve problems. “Look at their politics: the largest and most popular party is in opposition, while the minor­ity party is ruling,” he remarked. He also mentioned that before February 8, PTI was forcibly deprived of its electoral sym­bol, candidates were barred from election campaigns, and on our election day, the “hospitality” shown to PTI is a separate story. He also said that the Election Com­mission of Pakistan utterly failed to con­duct transparent, free, and fair elections. This was a “mysterious election” whose results came five days later. The nation watched for several days as winners on Form 45 were defeated through Form 47.

The former federal minister said that political instability in Pakistan is contin­uously increasing, the economic situation is becoming more dire, and the majority of the youth under 35 are disillusioned with the state of affairs. The nation is distressed by expensive electricity, and industrialists are also complaining. Ex­pensive electricity will affect exports as well; there is already a foreign exchange shortage, and suicides are happening due to expensive electricity. How will the situation improve without holding those who are turning a blind eye to these con­ditions accountable, he questioned.

“The leader who is supposed to bring the situation out of this dead end has been imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit for a year. The key to keeping the situation peaceful and achieving political stability lies with Imran Khan. Realize this today, or you will be forced to acknowledge it tomorrow,” he said. Senator Shibli Faraz said that today Im­ran Khan has asked for the May 9 CCTV footage to be presented to the nation. “If our workers were involved in violent ac­tivities, they would be expelled from PTI, and we would also apologize,” he said.

Regarding the approval of the Election Amendment Act by the National Assem­bly and Senate, he said that those who use Parliament’s legislative powers for per­sonal, political, and party interests will face consequences. Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has already announced the policy to challenge the new amend­ment in the Supreme Court. Regarding the proposed All Parties Conference by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Shibli Faraz said that when the Prime Minister’s own competence is questionable, then what competence will his APC have? Re­garding the rumours of “backdoor” con­tacts, the PTI leader took a clear stance, saying that there are no secret dialogues taking place at any level with anyone. We warn the government not to go so far in its enmity against Imran Khan that it cannot find a way back. Senator Shibli paid a glowing tribute to his father, the ever-popular poet Ahmad Faraz, and his poetry. He said that alongside his father, he also enjoys reading Mirza Ghalib. Both are worldly wise poets whose poetry feels contemporary. He particularly recit­ed this verse by Faraz. “If I am stubborn today, don’t be complacent; All lamps will extinguish; the wind belongs to no one.”