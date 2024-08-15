Sindh CM calls for concerted efforts to tackle extremism, hatred in society

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the nation to remain united and resilient in the face of current challenges, emphasizing the need to counter divisive forces that are spreading hatred in society.

Speaking at the Mazar-e-Quaid on Wednesday, the Chief Minister high­lighted the importance of following the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah to steer the coun­try out of its crisis. During the media briefing, Shah congratulated the na­tion on the upcoming Independence Day, acknowledging the resilience of Pakistan’s youth and citizens. He cited the response to the 2022 floods as evidence of the province’s determina­tion, noting that despite expectations of prolonged flooding, the people quickly drained the water, prepared their lands, and cultivated wheat.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s history, Shah expressed confidence that the nation would overcome its current challenges, just as it has in the past. He stressed the importance of unity in achieving economic growth, develop­ment, and improvements in education and healthcare. Murad Ali Shah paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and police and urged citizens to contribute to the nation’s develop­ment under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, President Asif Zardari and PPP Chairman Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari. He vowed to up­hold the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. Earlier, Sindh Chief Min­ister Syed Murad Ali Shah, accompa­nied by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and other officials, partici­pated in a flag-hoisting ceremony at Mazar-e-Quaid. The event, attended by diplomats, civil society members, and school children, featured the lay­ing of a floral wreath, a prayer, and interactions with the children, who enthusiastically celebrated Pakistan’s independence.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minis­ter Syed Murad Ali Shah launched a crucial 10-day polio eradication campaign aimed at immunising over 1.1 million children under five in 85 union councils of the city. He said 1,037,000 children, ages four months to five years, would receive fractional inactivated polio vaccine (f-IPV) in­jections. “In the campaign, we will use innovative, painless jet injectors to target high-risk areas in Karachi, where the polio virus still circulates.

He was talking to the media, just af­ter launching a 10-day vital anti-polio campaign, August 15-25, 2024, by administering polio drops to children at Khalid Jameel Dispensary, Garden East on Wednesday. Provincial Min­isters Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, and Zulfiqar Shah were also present on the occa­sion. Murad Ali Shah said that the anti-polio campaign launched in 85 union councils of Karachi city target­ed over 1.1 million children under five to receive oral polio vaccine drops. He added that 1,037,000 children (ages four months to five years) would re­ceive fractional inactivated polio vac­cine (f-IPV) injections.