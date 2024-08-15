Sindh Governor hoists national flag at Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori visited the mausoleum of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday morning and laid a wreath at the ‘Mazar’ and offered Fateha. Gov­ernor also recorded his comments in the guest book. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and senior mem­bers of the provincial cabinet were also present on he occasion. Speak­ing to the media at the shrine, Gover­nor said “Today we pledge in front of Mazar-e-Quaid that we have to make more efforts to fulfill the purpose for which Pakistan was created. He said the spirit of the nation is still so high and today Olympian Arshad Nadeem will be with us at Governor House to celebrate Independence Day.” Gover­nor Tessori said, “Celebrating inde­pendence day together is a sign that we are not individuals but a nation. Presenting solute to the armed forc­es and law enforcement personnels, Governor said that our soldiers and policemen were sacrificing their lives to safeguard frontiers of our home­land.” Kamran Tessori said, “Arshad Nadeem, our national hero and fa­mous singer Atif Aslam will be with us today to celebrate Independence day here at Governor House where Na­tional Anthem will be jointly sung and Pakistan’s flag will also be unfurled.”