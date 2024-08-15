Sindh schools set to reopen after extended summer vacation

After an extended summer break, all private and public schools across Sindh are set to resume educational activities on Thursday. The Sindh provincial government had initially extended the summer holidays, which started on June 1, from July 31 to August 14, to allow for a more comfortable transition back to the academic year amidst the hot weather conditions.

In a recent statement, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah emphasized the importance of the upcoming academic period and advised students to dedicate themselves to their studies. He also urged teachers to fulfill their responsibilities with integrity, highlighting the impact of merit-based recruitment on the quality of education.

“For the first time in the country, Sindh introduces a teachers' license policy and other reforms,” said Minister Syed Sardar Shah. These reforms are part of the provincial government's ongoing efforts to enhance the educational system.

Last year, the Sindh government launched the teaching license policy to ensure the recruitment of skilled professionals, setting a precedent for other regions. The minister described these initiatives as "revolutionary steps" aimed at bringing about significant improvements in the education sector.

Additionally, the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department has approved recommendations to align the new academic year with a more suitable schedule. A notification issued in February this year states that the 2024-25 academic year will commence on August 1, 2024, a shift from the traditional start date of April 1.

This change follows a decision made in November last year, where the education department announced plans to start the academic year in public and private schools on April 15, 2024. The recent adjustments aim to create a more effective academic calendar that accommodates the needs of students and educators alike.

The return to school marks a new chapter for students and educators as they adapt to the changes and focus on achieving educational excellence.