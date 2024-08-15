Tarar stresses unity to tackle economic challenges

NOWSHERA - Federal Information Min­ister Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that the nation needs unity amid the ongo­ing economic challenges. Ad­dressing a gathering on Paki­stan’s 77th Independence Day in Nowshera district, he laud­ed the people of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa for their unwaver­ing patriotism and sacrifices made for the nation, particu­larly during the war on terror. The minister acknowledged the nation’s current econom­ic difficulties, including soar­ing inflation and unemploy­ment. He attributed these challenges to the mismanage­ment of previous administra­tions, particularly highlighting the consequences of policies implemented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) govern­ment. Tarar stressed the need for unity among political par­ties to overcome these chal­lenges and steer the country towards economic stability. He drew comparisons between the achievements of the PML-N government, such as ending load-shedding and im­proving infrastructure, with the shortcomings of its suc­cessors. The minister ex­pressed confidence in the gov­ernment’s ability to address the economic crisis through well-considered measures.