Tarar stresses unity to tackle economic challenges

NOWSHERA - Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that the nation needs unity amid the ongoing economic challenges. Addressing a gathering on Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day in Nowshera district, he lauded the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their unwavering patriotism and sacrifices made for the nation, particularly during the war on terror. The minister acknowledged the nation’s current economic difficulties, including soaring inflation and unemployment. He attributed these challenges to the mismanagement of previous administrations, particularly highlighting the consequences of policies implemented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Tarar stressed the need for unity among political parties to overcome these challenges and steer the country towards economic stability. He drew comparisons between the achievements of the PML-N government, such as ending load-shedding and improving infrastructure, with the shortcomings of its successors. The minister expressed confidence in the government’s ability to address the economic crisis through well-considered measures.