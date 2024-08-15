Three killed, 80 injured in aerial firing in Karachi, Hyderabad: Police

KARACHI/ HYDERABAD - The Independence Day celebrations in Karachi and Hyderabad were over­shadowed by tragic incidents of aerial firing that resulted in multiple casual­ties, injuries, and arrests. In Karachi, the joyous occasion turned grim as indiscriminate aerial firing in various areas of the city left 70 people injured, including women, children, and a po­lice officer. The most incidents were reported in District East and District Central, while District South and Malir saw fewer occurrences.

Among the injured were five wom­en, three children, and a police officer. In a particularly harrowing incident in North Karachi, 12 accidental shots were fired into a house, resulting in the death of a one-year-old child, Bilal. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Po­lice responded to the chaos by arrest­ing 15 individuals in connection with the aerial firing. In Chakiwara, law enforcement apprehended a police officer, SI Dania, who was stationed in the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), on charges of firing into the air. Additionally, Kemari police and two City police officers detained 10 citi­zens. Authorities recovered a cache of weapons from the suspect, including one 222 rifle with rounds and eight pistols with rounds. The police have registered cases of murder and other related charges against the suspects, who were arrested from areas includ­ing Eidgah, Kharadar, Kalri, Kalakot, Chakiwara, Baghdadi, and Napier.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, two people lost their lives, and more than 10 others were injured in similar in­cidents of celebratory firing on the night of Independence Day. The fatali­ties occurred in separate incidents at Hudood Halanaka and Liberty Chowk. In one incident, a 30-year-old man named Waleed Qureshi was killed in Hudood Halanaka, in what police sus­pect to be a targeted killing. Another victim, 27-year-old Atif Sheikh, was shot in the head at Liberty Chowk, with the bullet passing through his skull. A young man was also shot in the throat at the same location, lead­ing to his death. The injured were im­mediately transported to Civil Hospi­tal for emergency treatment, where the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) confirmed that over ten gunshot vic­tims had been brought in.

The incidents have sparked outrage among the public and calls for stricter enforcement of laws against aerial firing, especially during national cel­ebrations. The police have vowed to intensify their crackdown on illegal weapon possession and those engag­ing in reckless firing. The tragic turn of events on what should have been a day of national pride and celebra­tion serves as a somber reminder of the dangers of unchecked celebratory gunfire, prompting renewed calls for vigilance and responsibility in future festivities. Meanwhile, a large num­ber of Karachiites came out of their homes on late Tuesday night to wit­ness fireworks and attend musical functions across the city as the me­tropolis dived into celebrations on the eve of Independence Day.

Different government organisa­tions, political parties and bodies or­ganised functions at various places to mark the beginning of August 14. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori or­ganised a “historic fireworks display” at Governor House at midnight be­tween August 13 and 14. Renowned singer Atif Aslam performed at the Independence Day programme, Mr Tessori said in a statement issued by his spokesman. The Muttahida Qau­mi Movement-Pakistan also staged a show on main road near Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad to mark the celebrations. The Paki­stan Muslim League-Functional also staged almost a similar show near Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi in North Na­zimabad.