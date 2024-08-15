Thursday, August 15, 2024
Three more retired army officers taken into military custody: ISPR

Web Desk
3:03 PM | August 15, 2024
 Three more retired Pakistan Army officers have been detained for violating military discipline.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)The officers were reportedly taken into custody as part of the ongoing court-martial proceedings against former ISI chief, Lt. General (retired) Faiz Hameed.

"Further investigations of certain retired officers and their associates, for inciting instability in collaboration with vested political interests, are underway," the ISPR statement read.

On August 13, Lt. General (retired) Faiz Hameed was placed under military custody. The ISPR confirmed that court-martial proceedings had begun against the former ISI director general.

In compliance with Supreme Court directives, the Pakistan Army conducted a detailed inquiry into complaints related to Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed (Retd) in connection with the Top City Case. The investigation led to the initiation of disciplinary action under the Pakistan Army Act, according to the ISPR.

Balochistan to send 30,000 skilled youth abroad: CM Bugti

