Umar Amin’s 177 powers Shaheens to strong position against Bangladesh A

LAHORE - Umar Amin’s 32nd first-class century has put Pakistan Shaheens in a commanding position against Bangladesh ‘A’ at the close of day two of the first four-day match at the Islamabad Club on Wednesday.

At stumps, Shaheens were 367 for four in 90 overs, with a first innings lead of 245 runs. Saad Khan (31 not out, 39b, 6x4s) and Kamran Ghulam (20 not out, 63b, 1x4,1x6), will resume batting on the third day, which will begin at 09.30am today. For Bangladesh ‘A’, left-arm spinner Hasan Murad bagged two wickets for 49 runs.

Earlier, after resuming their first innings at the overnight score of two for no loss, the home side were dealt a blow when left-handed batter Saim Ayub returned back to the hut, scoring 11 off 28 balls, which included a four. Mohammad Huraira was the second batter to be dismissed, scoring 39 off 67 balls, hitting five boundaries.

The experienced Umar was then joined by captain Saud Shakeel and the pair knitted a 195-run partnership for the third wicket. During the partnership, left-handed Umar brought up his century.

He fell 23 runs short of a double-century, and was dismissed for 177 off 211 balls, smashing 23 fours and three towering sixes.

After Umar’s departure, fellow southpaw Saud soon followed the centurion and was stumped off the bowling of Hasan for 76 with the scorecard reading 322 for four. Saud’s innings included nine boundaries across 132 deliveries.

SCORES IN BRIEF

CLOSE OF PLAY - DAY 2: PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 367-4, 90 overs

(Umar Amin 177, Saud Shakeel 76, Mohammad Huraira 39, Saad

Khan 31*, Kamran Ghulam 20*; Hasan Murad 2-49, Tanzim Hasan

Sakib 1-67, Nayeem Hasan 1-81) lead BANGLADESH A 122 all

out, 44.3 overs (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 65; Naseem Shah 3-24, Mir

Hamza 3-33, Mohammad Rameez Jnr 2-41) by 245 runs.