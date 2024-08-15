Venezuela mulls laws against critics as UN laments ‘climate of fear’

CARACAS - The UN voiced concern Tuesday over a “climate of fear” in post-election Venezuela as lawmakers mulled a package of laws critics say target opponents of strongman Nicolas Maduro. Electoral officials loyal to Maduro declared him the victor of a July 28 vote whose contested results have plunged the country into a political crisis with 25 killed, dozens injured and thousands arrested amid protests. United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement he was troubled by “the high and continuing number of arbitrary detentions, as well as disproportionate use of force” reported since the election “and the resulting climate of fear.” The National Electoral Council (CNE) had declared Maduro the president-elect for a third, six-year term, giving him 52 percent of ballots cast. It has yet to provide a detailed breakdown. The opposition says its own tally of polling-station-level results showed Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, a 74-year-old retired diplomat, had won by a wide margin. The United States, European Union and several Latin American countries have also rejected Maduro’s claim of victory. Gonzalez Urrutia and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was barred from running by Maduro-friendly state institutions, are in hiding after the president accused them of seeking to foment a “coup d’etat” and incite “civil war.” On Tuesday, the South American country’s national assembly started considering a package of laws that would tighten regulations on the registration and funding of non-governmental organizations.