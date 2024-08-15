WASA sings $10m MoU for mega projects about urban flooding

MULTAN - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has signed MoU for record of discussion regarding mega projects of urban flooding worth of 10 million USD on Wednesday. A ceremony regarding Re­cord of Discussion for Disaster Prevention Proj­ect was held at Development and Public Health Engineering Secretariat in which Special Sec­retary Housing Punjab Tayyab Farid, Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Rana Saleem Ahmed, Managing Director WASA Khalid Raza Khan, Country Director of Korea In­ternational Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Mr. Je Ho Yeon and Focal Person for the project Deputy Director Planning & Development WASA Muham­mad Nadeem were present. Muhammad Nadeem said these funds would be provided in the form of grant-in-aid to WASA Multan by the participa­tion of the Korea. Under the agreement signed be­tween WASA Multan and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), a master plan will be developed to prevent Multan city from urban flooding and underground water tanks would be constructed to provide relief to low-lying areas of the city during monsoons. He said that capacity building of WASA Multan employees would also be done regarding Urban Flooding. On this occa­sion, DG MDA Rana Saleem Ahmed said that after the preparation of the master plan of this mega project, the risk of urban flooding would be de­creased in the historical city. He said that this project would also play an important role in ca­pacity building of the employees of WASA Multan. Managing Director WASA Khalid Raza Khan gave good news to the citizens of Multan and said that the government’s plan to provide mega project to WASA Multan through the friendly country Korea would be a milestone. He said that the project would not only help dealing urban flooding but also improve public service delivery.