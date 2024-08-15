Thursday, August 15, 2024
Wasim Akram praises Arshad Nadeem's Paris Olympics performance

Wasim Akram praises Arshad Nadeem's Paris Olympics performance
Web Sports Desk
4:19 PM | August 15, 2024
Former cricket star Wasim Akram has lauded Arshad Nadeem for his remarkable performance at the Paris Olympics, highlighting the athlete's dedication and hard work.

Speaking to the media in Melbourne, Akram emphasized that while Pakistan is rich in talent, the country lacks adequate facilities to identify and nurture it.

Akram commended Nadeem for his achievements, noting that his success has garnered global admiration and made Pakistan proud. He expressed hope that Nadeem’s triumph would inspire improvements in sports infrastructure in Pakistan.

“The latent talent in Pakistan can surpass global competitors if properly nurtured and supported with adequate facilities,” Akram said. He urged sports organizations to collaborate in securing funds and developing stadiums and training facilities for future stars.

“The youth will lose direction if not provided with proper guidance and opportunities,” Akram added, stressing the importance of investing in sports development.

