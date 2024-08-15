With hands, feet tied, foreign woman found lying on road in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Residents in G-6/1-3 neighbourhood were shocked early Wednesday to discover a woman lying on the road with her hands and feet tied. The woman, who claimed to be a Belgian national, told bystanders that she had been held in illegal custody for several months and subjected to rape. However, initial police investigations revealed that she had been in contact with a local man named Tameezudin, who has since been taken into custody. The woman, who is fluent in Punjabi language, has no travel documents and how she came to Islamabad remains a mystery.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the woman alleged that she travelled to Pakistan in January this year, where she was met at the airport by a man identified as Tameezudin, who has since held her against her will. The woman has also accused Tameezudin of sexual assault.

The sources informed The Nation that the woman underwent a medical examination at Poly Clinic Hospital in Islamabad, with results expected today.

“We couldn’t verify her fingerprints through NADRA today because of the public holiday, and the Belgian Consulate has yet to confirm her citizenship status,” a source said adding, “She certainly doesn’t appear to be 28, as she claims.”

The enigmatic woman identified herself to the police as Sylvestina Janssen, daughter of Attique Janssen, though she also provided the name Farwa.

Acting on her information, the police raided Tameezudin’s residence in the G-6/1 neighbourhood, leading to his arrest. The sources revealed that the 54-year-old had been dismissed from his government position at the Estate Office in 2001 and has since operated a business in Islamabad’s F-7 sector.

During interrogation, Tameezudin claimed that in October 2023, the woman trespassed onto his property by scaling a wall. He said he apprehended her and handed her over to the G-7 women’s police station. After filing the application, he admitted her to Edhi Home and later to a women’s hostel but she kept returning to his property. The sources confirmed that the incident was documented at the G-7 police station in October.

Attempts to confirm details from several police officials were met with silence.