Share:

SARGODHA - Sui Northern Gas Pipe­lines Limited (SNGPL) vigi­lance teams disconnected 160 gas connections on the charge of using compres­sors here in the district. While talking to media here on Wednesday, Regional Manager SNGPL, Sajid Raza Syed said that during the on­going crackdown, eight vigi­lance teams disconnected more than 160 gas connec­tions for using compressors to increase gas pressure. He said that the supply was be­ing ensured to the consum­ers as per schedule. “Howev­er, 38km long new pipelines were being laid replacing the old lines in the several areas of Sargodha city,” he added. “A control room has been set up in gas office to redress the complaints and helpline-1199 was working round the clock,” he said.