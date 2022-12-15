Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as six persons including two policemen were booked under theft and kidnapping charges by the police here on Wednesday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi reportedly suspended the two cops for their alleged involvement in the criminal activities and ordered departmental inquiry against them, sources said.

According to sources, a citizen namely Mumtaz Haider, resident of Garoti Stop, lodged a complaint with Police Station Naseerabad stating he along with elder brother Khalid Mehmood was travelling in public transport from Saddar to Golra Morr to purchase medicine for sister when two policemen Asim Niazi and Maqsood along with four civilians stopped the passenger vehicle. He added the cops and their accomplices dragged them down from the van and brought them to a hotel near Kainat Bus Terminal where the cops forcefully took Rs 30,000 from pocket of his elder brother. The cops asked Khalid to arrange Rs 500,000 more otherwise they would implicate him in a bogus drugs case, the applicant said adding that the condition of his elder brother started deteriorating because of bad behaviour of policemen and he was rushed to CMH where he died of cardiac arrest. The applicant asked the police to register case against the cops and other accomplices and to arrest them. Police registered a case against the accused and began investigation.