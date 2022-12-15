Share:

FAISALABAD - At least 302 prisoners sentenced to death were confined in different jails of the Faisalabad division.

The appeals of such prisoners were pending with different courts includ­ing high courts, supreme courts and the president of Pakistan.

The sources in the office of DIG Pris­ons, Faisalabad region said here on Wednesday that appeals of 147 prison­ers, that were kept in Central Jail, were pending with the high court and 16 in the Supreme Court. The appeals of 87 prisoners, including 4 women in district jail, Jhang, were pending with the high court, while 5 in the Supreme Court.

Likewise, appeals of 44 prisoners sentenced to death were pending with the high court and 3 in the Supreme Court. Eight appeals were pending with the president of Pakistan.

They said that currently, total 2,595 prisoners were locked against the ca­pacity of 1,885 prisoners in Central Jail, Faisalabad, while 1,903 prisoners were kept in district jail against the capacity of 934 prisoners. 1,548 pris­oners against the capacity of 1,008 had kept in district jail, Jhang while 989 prisoners against the capacity of 676 in district jail Toba Tek Singh.

He said that the facility of family rooms was available at the Central Jail, Faisalabad where a prisoner was al­lowed to stay with his family for three days and two nights after every four months. However, permission from the deputy commissioner was manda­tory. He said that 13 times night stay facility had so far been provided to prisoners in Central Jail, Faisalabad.

WOMAN KILLED

A young woman was killed with a sharp edged weapon at her home in Muhammadabad, Satiana Road here on Wednesday. Police said that some unidentified persons entered the house of Asghar Ali and attacked his wife Sidra, 25, with a knife, killing her on the spot.