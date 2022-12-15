Share:

RAWALPINDI- The Rawalpindi Administration had sealed four premises and registered two FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours. District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, on Wednesday said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to 15, notices to 411 and imposed a fine of Rs 118,500 on violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

Dr. Sajjad informed that no dengue case was reported in the district in the last 24 hours. During indoor surveillance, he informed that 1,261 anti-dengue teams checked 34,375 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at 35 homes. Similarly, he added that 512 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 15,474 spots and detected larvae in one place. The health officer added that dengue cases reached their lowest level with turning weather conditions which were not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.