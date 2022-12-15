Share:

LAHORE - The 49th Pakistan Open Golf Championship 2022-23 entirely assented by Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) will be contested here at par 72 Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course from today (Thursday). And for four days, 18 holes each day, the leading champion professional golf players of the country will be fully absorbed in application of thoroughly grasped golfing skills that will fetch them under par scores of excellence. At stake is the Pakistan National Golf Title for the year 2022-23 plus a share in the Rs 8 Million prize money offered by the PGF. In accordance with standard distribution table, a paramount sum will be pocketed by the national champion while 49 other position holders will get segments as per laid down slab. Besides the contest for the Pakistan Champion Title, also in competition will be the senior professionals and junior professionals. The amateur golfers are a part of the event too and will be pursuing their search for the top positions in gross category.