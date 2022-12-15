Share:

LAHORE-The Annual Sports Day of the Ch. Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust Boys High School Township Lahore held here the other day.

Former Pakistan hockey team captain Olympian Shehbaz Ahmed Senior graced the occasion as chief guest. President of the Trust Dr. Syed Usman Wasti, General Secretary Khalid Mahmood Rasool, Trustee Dr. Farooq Ahmed, DDO Social Welfare Misbah Khalid, teachers, parents of students and other academic and social personalities were also present on this occasion.

The students presented bouquets to the chief guest on his arrival. Later, the students played special tableaus and skits and gave excellent performances in clown race, rabbit race, flat race, hurdle race, gymnastics, tug-of-war and other sports events and received good applause from the audience.

General Secretary Trust Khalid Mahmood Rasool thanked the chief guest and the attendees, saying, “Sports are indispensable for physical and mental health. There are extra-curricular activities in schools like Chaudhry Rehmat Ali Memorial Trust School with spacious grounds that help in keeping the students physically fit.”

Shahbaz Senior said that children are the nation builders of the country and their participation in healthy activities along with education plays an important role in making them useful citizens of society. At the end, the Board of Trustees along with the chief guest distributed prizes among the students.