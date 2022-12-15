Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan was Wednesday informed that army officers are exempted from the NAB jurisdiction when they are in service, but action can be taken against them under NAB after they resign, retire or are discharged from service. A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah conducted hearing of the constitutional petition of PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the amendments in the NAO 1999. During the hearing, Justice Mansoor observed that the action against Admiral Mansoor was taken after his retirement. Khawaja Haris, the counsel for Khan, contended that action under NAB could be taken if Armed Forces personnel are working in any public corporation, bank, financial institution, undertaking or other organization established, controlled or administered by or under the federal government or a provincial government. The counsel said that serving officers are excluded from the NAB as their cases are dealt under the Army Act. Justice Mansoor questioned that then why civil servants, even they are active in service, could be proceeded under the NAB law. He added that this is not discrimination. Kh Haris said this needs to be legislated by the Parliament. Justice Ijaz said the army officers excluded from NAB ambit only for the period they are in service and that exclusion is also not available to those army personnel who are working in public corporation, banks and financial institutions. Justice Mansoor noted that prime minister and chief ministers have protection under Article 248 of the Constitution for the exercise of powers and performance of functions of their respective offices. He questioned that under which legal cover the immunity is available to the serving army officers? Kh Haris argued that the rationale for protection is the security and welfare of the army officers. Justice Ijaz remarked that kind of the job they (army officers) do is the national security. He said that there is internal mechanism of army to control corruption and the results of it are stricter than the normal law. Justice Mansoor said that if the action against some army personnel can’t be taken in service then should the nation wait for it for 40 years. He asked from the counsel whether such kind of protection is available to the members of the Armed Forces in other countries as well? During the proceedings, Justice Mansoor said, “If we (SC) ask [the NA Speaker] to accept their resignation within four days then their [PTI leaders] issue will be resolved.”