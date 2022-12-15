Share:

LIMA-A court in Peru Wednesday rejected an appeal by former president Pedro Castillo to be freed from detention on charges of rebellion and conspiracy, as officials warned protests demanding his release could spiral out of control.

Castillo, who was removed from office and arrested after attempting to dissolve parliament and rule by decree, had earlier told the court he would “never give up” his cause. Castillo also called on police and the military to “stop killing” protesters who continue to demand his release and reinstatement, after violent clashes between security forces and demonstrators left seven people dead in recent days.

But Judge Cesar San Martin said the court had declared “unfounded the appeal filed by the defendant’s defense” as he read out the judgment following a virtual hearing.

Castillo’s demise was rapid after he had attempted to sideline parliament last Wednesday just hours before it was due to hold a third impeachment vote against him. Castillo and his family were being investigated for alleged corruption.

Congress went ahead with its vote and overwhelmingly decided to impeach him for “moral incapacity.”