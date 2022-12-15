Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The district police have regis­tered 250 private employees of industrial units, business out­lets and homes while availing the facility of an Online System and Smart Policing System.

A spokesperson for Baha­walpur police said that the In­formation Technology Branch of the Bahawalpur police was assigned the task to register strength and other data of pri­vate employees.

He urged the business com­munity and other people to cooperate with the police in the continuing process of reg­istration of private employees through the Online System.

BAHAWALPUR POLICE ARREST 256 SUSPECTS IN DECEMBER

Bahawalpur district police have arrested 256 suspects including 136 proclaimed of­fenders besides recovering over 72 kilograms of hashish and weapons from their pos­session during the prevailing month of December.

According to an official press release issued by the District Police Office here, fol­lowing the instructions of the Inspector General Police, Pun­jab and the Additional IGP for South Punjab, police parties launched operations against the criminal mafia and took 256 accused into custody, among them were 136 pro­claimed offenders.

The police team arrested 16 alleged gamblers and recov­ered cash from their posses­sion during raids at dens in different areas of the district. The police of different police stations conducted raids at il­legal liquor factories and dens lying within their jurisdiction and arrested 34 liquor sellers and recovered 1,655 litres of liquor besides items used in the manufacturing of liquor from their possession.

The district police also took action against drug smugglers and drug peddlers and re­covered over 72 kilograms of hashish, over eight kilograms of opium and 1,200 grams of cannabis from the possession of 17 suspects.

The district police also ar­rested 32 suspects for having illegal weapons. The police recovered weapons from their possession including two pis­tols, two Kalashnikovs and one repeater.

The police arrested 136 pro­claimed offenders while out of them, 10 came under category “A” and 14 under category “B”. Few other suspects were tak­en into custody for violation of the Sound Act.

The district police have reg­istered separate cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.