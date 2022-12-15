Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police in an operation here on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and seized 230 bags. According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Fazal on recovery of 230 wheat bags from his possession. He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.