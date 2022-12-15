Share:

Representatives from across the world gathered for a 12-day COP15 summit that aimed to create a new deal through which the Earth’s biodiversity can be preserved. Negotiations between wealthier and developing states have centered around the provision of financial subsidies and no particular consensus has been reached as of yet. In the meantime, climate change patterns are intensifying and critical species of plants, animals and bacteria are threatened with extinction.

Most developing countries and emerging economies have demanded the provision of funds worth at least $100 billion on an annual basis until 2023 so that they can offset the adverse impacts of climate change and global warming. The aim is to be equipped enough to offer protection to threatened species, preserve wildlife and habitats that are essential in creating valuable ecosystems without which our survival is nearly impossible. Through this, the hope is that balance within the atmosphere will be restored.

There is no doubt that developing countries need this finance because without this source of income, there is little investment that will go into preserving biodiversity. Currently, the amount that they are supposed to receive through the Global Environment Facility is $10 billion and donors pledged another $5.3 billion. This only constitutes 10 percent of the total value that was demanded and even within this, the finances take years to reach the developing countries or come with strings attached.

The argument made by wealthy countries who have resisted this move entirely is that while the demand for greater resources is understandable, the time it would take to create a new mechanism would render it useless. Instead, they state that money should continue flowing through the framework already present and that other entities like the IMF, World Bank and NGOs should assume responsibility for providing funds as well.

What this essentially means is that wealthy states have refused to acknowledge the responsibility they have in aiding the developing world and that the biodiversity fund is likely to remain marginal. Most countries are on their own, and this could potentially mean that climate change may get the best of us and most living things on Earth.