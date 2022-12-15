Share:

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered provincial authorities that no cases should be registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in the controversial tweets case.

The SHC conducted hearing on plea of the PTI senator’s son against registration of cases against his father. Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and Sindh Prosecutor General Faiz Shah appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the prosecutor general informed the SHC that cases against the PTI senator have been categorised as “C class” and he has been shifted to Islamabad. “All applications are now ineffective,” he said, adding that the cases were registered by private citizens.

Justice Karim Khan Agha appreciated the Sindh government and IG for resolving the issue and the court then directed that no further FIR should be registered against Azam Swati in the case.

The court also directed that the C class report should also be submitted to the concerned courts in three days and then disposed of the Usman Swati’s petitions.