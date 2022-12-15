Share:

Rawalpindi-Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Wednesday has ensured all possible support to the business community and promoting construction activities.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza was keynote speaker in the meeting held at Islamabad Serena Hotel related to the 2nd “Pakistan International Property Expo and Convention.”

Ex-President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, president RCCI Saqib Rafique, DG Information Technology and representatives from the ICCI, RCCI, business community and others were present in the expo meeting.

On the occasion, the Chairman RDA addressed the participants about ongoing development projects in the city, especially the Ring Road project. He said that the suggestions of ICCI and RCCI have been incorporated for the development and beautification of the city.

He said Special Economic Zones will be developed along Rawalpindi Ring Road to decongest the city.

He said encroachments from the city can be permanently addressed by adopting the long-term policy. The Ring Road project will be inaugurated very soon.

On the occasion, he said that RDA will support the business community. He said the solution of Pakistan’s economic problems lies in the promotion of private sector investment and exports.

He said that One Window Operation Centre was constructed to facilitate the general public and business community. He said now OWOC is resolving the problems related to the approval of building plans and housing schemes, conversion of land use, and transfer of properties of RIT schemes.

He further said that RDA has set a time-frame for issuance of No Objection Certificate and approval of building plans/ maps with a view to facilitate construction activities and facilitate builders and developers.

He said that due to the business friendly initiatives of RDA, construction activities are accelerating and the revenue of the organization has increased manifold.

On the occasion, the Chairman RDA said that the business community is the backbone of the national economy.

He further said that Ring Road Rawalpindi will set a new horizon for the Development of the city. Rawalpindi Ring Road will be a major pull factor for the growth of the city in the South Western direction. The establishment of Special Economic Zones along Ring Road will steer the development and growth of the city on modern town planning practices, he added.