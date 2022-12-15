Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that Pakistan is currently facing many challenges on the economic front and the government is making great efforts to improve the economy of the country. He was speaking as chief guest at ceremony organized by Chain Store Association of Pakistan in connection with “Second Pakistan Future of Retail Business Summit and Expo 2022” as chief guest at a local hotel in Lahore on Wednesday. Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, the situation has started to improve. He said that the retail sector is playing an important role in the country’s economy. Governor Punjab said that industry, logistics, banking, real estate, education, printing, packaging and many other businesses are directly related to this business. He said that it is commendable that the retail sector was providing employment to around 14% of the workforce in the country. The retail sector was a progressive business segment as well as a source of direct value addition, he added. The Governor Punjab said that the retail sector was a documented sector and a major contributor to national taxes. He added that the retail sector connects Pakistan to the world as it was engaged in bringing international goods to Pakistani consumers as well as selling Pakistani goods in international markets. He said that when Pakistani goods are sold in international markets, it benefits the country’s economy the most. The government was committed to promote the retail sector and providing it with all the necessary facilities, he maintained. Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the doors of Governor House are open for the business community. He said that the problems faced by the business community have been brought to the notice of federal and provincial governments, adding that he will continue to play a role in this regard.