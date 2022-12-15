Share:

Pakistan’s power sector circular debt is now upwards of Rs 4,177 billion. This figure is alarming as the sector is currently running on credit and projections show this to increase by Rs 129 billion yearly. Already, electricity is unaffordable and the IMF has already pointed out this inability in reducing the circular debt mountain. Despite the government’s plans for improvement in the gas sector, no progress has been seen in modifying this figure and adding liquidity.

Adding to the difficulty of the issue, power sector cash shortfalls have been subject to plans and strategies over successive governments. Regardless of successive government interventions, the root of the problem remains unchanged. PTI’s payout strategy was aimed at paying off a part of this debt but this current surge proves that it did not work.

Currently, the situation is extremely fiscally unsustainable and the inability of successive governments to pay off power supply chain arrears will result in hiked gas tariffs for the public. On-going talks with the IMF are revealing differences over non-starter energy reforms which include these increased tariffs. The resultant price shocks that may be instated after these discussions will be disastrous for the struggling population.

If distribution losses are not cut and the matter is not addressed seriously, devastating energy inflation is expected in the future. Much of the debt accumulated is attributed to interest costs and late payment charges. This means that the problem is a snowball, increasing in size rapidly. It must also be remembered that the issue is political and will only start to be resolved if ruling circles can pay political outlays. The inability to make recoveries all these years has now resulted in this outstanding amount. Future IMF interventions may also add to the problem.