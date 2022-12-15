Share:

BUREWALA - The citizens de­manded Pakistan Railways authorities of resumption of Fareed Express, the only train which runs between Lahore-Karachi-Lahore via Vehari- Burewala, to facili­tate passengers. The train was suspended after Paki­stan Railways (PR) halted its operation owing to rain-in­duced flood in various parts of the country resulting in submerging of track.They said that the locals, who wished to travel by it to La­hore or Karachi, have been facing inconvenience for the over two months as it is the only train on this track.