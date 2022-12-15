BUREWALA - The citizens demanded Pakistan Railways authorities of resumption of Fareed Express, the only train which runs between Lahore-Karachi-Lahore via Vehari- Burewala, to facilitate passengers. The train was suspended after Pakistan Railways (PR) halted its operation owing to rain-induced flood in various parts of the country resulting in submerging of track.They said that the locals, who wished to travel by it to Lahore or Karachi, have been facing inconvenience for the over two months as it is the only train on this track.
