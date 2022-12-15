Share:

Islamabad (December 14, 2022) Apropos letter to editor titled “PTA Charges” published in The Nation dated 11th December 2022, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) wishes to clarify the misperception about “PTA approval charges/tax”. These taxes and duties are applied and collected by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) directly.

It is further clarified that PTA is offering its Device Identification, Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS) for mobile device registration without any charges for the facilitation of the public. PTA only provides technical support in the form of DIRBS through which applicants can register their mobile devices for use within Pakistan.

The taxes/duties collected in the process are applied by and directly deposited with FBR. For information and any queries regarding FBR taxes/duties, users can approach FBR or visit www.fbr.gov.pk

KHURRAM ALI MEHRAN,

(Director PR).