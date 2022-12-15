Share:

LAHORE - Perhaps for the first time since its inception in 2002, the PML-Q which had been toeing establishment’s line for over two decades, now finds itself at a crossroads to decide about its political future. Going by the recent statements of Ch Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi, the PML-Q was taking its political decisions in consultation with the military establishment until March this year when the PDM alliance moved a no-trust motion against then Prime Minister Imran Khan. Both the father and the son are on record having said that it was on the advice of then army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa that they decided to side with the PTI instead of the PDM alliance at the time of no-trust motion against Imran Khan. Afterwards, since the ouster of PTI chairman Imran Khan from power in April this year after his government apparently lost establishment’s support, the PML-Q leadership has been tactfully dealing with both the establishment and the PTI without annoying any side. In Punjab, the PML-Q had been a coalition partner with the PTI since August 2018. But since July this year, the PML-Q faction led by Ch Parvez Elahi has become a major stakeholder in Punjab’s politics with its chief minister calling the shots in the biggest province. Since the last few months which saw a greater amount of criticism coming from the PTI leadership against the outgoing army chief, the political alliance between the PTI and the PML-Q seems much like that of strange bedfellows who differ greatly in their approach towards the country’s powerful establishment which seems to have played no role in the political wheeling and dealing in recent times. PML-Q leader Ch Parvez Elahi, on the other hand, has been heaping praise on Gen Bajwa even after his retirement. Until now, the PML-Q has been treading on a difficult path by its auspicious political moves trying to placate the two sides at the same time. But with the change of command at the GHQ and the widening gulf between the PTI and the establishment, political pundits believe that it will no longer be possible for the Chaudhrys of Gujrat to ‘run with the hare and hunt with the hounds’. They will have to take a clear line making the necessary adjustments in their existing policy of pleasing the two sides. In the current political scenario, on the one side, there is the ousted prime minister Imran Khan riding on the wave of popularity, and thus sure of wining the coming elections. But, this time around, he will be on his own fighting his political battles single-handedly against his political opponents who will not be facing any opposition from the establishment. A future election alliance with the PTI may pay dividends to the PML-Q and this very thought might compel it to reshape its relationship with the establishment.