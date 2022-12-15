Share:

SUKKUR-Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull has directed the police and other security organizations to make special arrangements to ensure complete security around the churches, so that the Christian community can celebrate Christmas with full zeal and fervor.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday he said that efforts should be made to ensure the areas around churches and neighborhood, where the Christian community resides in big numbers, were kept clean and street lights remained in working condition. He also directed the traffic police to make arrangements to keep these areas clear of encroachments so that traffic could flow smoothly. The commissioner said that the electricity supply companies would also be asked to avoid loadshedding in the areas so that the community members could celebrate their festival without any hassle.