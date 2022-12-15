Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari on Wednesday has ordered the suspension of four police officials, including an officer facing rape charges, of Police Chowky Bahria Town, informed sources on Wednesday.

The CPO also issued charge sheet to station house officer police station Rawat for allegedly refusing to lodge a rape case against his subordinate, they said. The suspended police officials and officers have been identified as SI Atta Ullah, Incharge Chowky Bahria, ASI Saeed Akmal, the alleged rapist of a girl, and two constables Afzaal and Shakeel, sources said. According to sources, a girl appeared before CPO Rawalpindi in an open court and lodged a complaint stating she was raped thrice by ASI Saeed Akmal, posted in PS Rawat, in his flat. She alleged that the ASI also recorded her objectionable videos in his mobile phone and threatening her against sharing the ordeal with anyone or else he would leak the videos on social media. The victim also shared with CPO that SHO PS Rawat is not receiving her complaint. She requested the city police chief to register case against the rapist and to arrest him.

CPO forwarded the complaint to SDPO ordering him of holding inquiry into allegations and suspended four cops including ASI Saeed Akmal, the alleged rapist.

The CPO said strict departmental action would be taken against the accused if he was found guilty in inquiry report. The CPO also issued charge sheet to SHO PS Rawat for showing negligence.