Share:

Rawalpindi-The local authorities retrieved government land in Ali Town on Adiala Road during an operation led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, informed sources on Wednesday.

The sources said that the land mafia was building a house on government land located at Ali Town when DC Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Shohaib Ali came into action and sent a team under supervision of Assistant Commissioner Saddar Division and other officers of land revenue department who stopped the land mafia from construction.

Sources added that the DC also ordered ADLR to initiate an inquiry into the incident of land grabbing. Sources mentioned that the land being occupied by the land mafia was allocated for play-ground and Janza Gah. The DC also issued orders for demolishing the illegal construction on government land, sources said.

DC Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Shohaib Ali, however, when contacted for his comments, confirmed that the district government retrieved land from clutches of land mafia. He said that the AC and ADLR have summoned the persons involved in grabbing land. A case would be registered against the accused if they are found guilty during inquiry and land record check by ADLR, said DC.

Builders have already started illegal constructions in the land which had been stopped by the government, he said. He said that the ADLR is checking land records provided by the builders.