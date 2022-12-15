Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a 15-player squad for Australia series and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa from Feb 10 to 26.

Bismah Maroof will continue to lead national team in both assignments. Right-arm fast bowler Diana Baig made a comeback after missing out in the home series against Ireland in Oct/Nov due to a shoulder injury. Spinners Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan are also back in the squads after being ruled out of the Ireland series due to injuries, respectively. Left-arm spinner Sadia is part of the ODI and T20I squads, while leg-spinner Tuba is part of the T20I squad. Fatima Sana and Tuba Hassan will make their maiden appearance for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

PAKISTAN ODI SQUAD: Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wk).

PAKISTAN T20I SQUAD: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan.