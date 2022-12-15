Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has suggested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to not withdraw his decision to dissolve the assemblies, otherwise, he would face political loss.

The AML chief predicted that the next 15 days are very important in national politics as some key decisions are likely to be made in the coming days.

He claimed that Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) Akhtar Mengal could part way with the coalition government alongside some other allies.

Rasheed said that Imran Khan was not agreeing with the proposal to form a caretaker government for an extended period, whereas, the incumbent government is insisting to increase the tenure of the caretaker government.

He expressed suspicions that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) would face disappointment for believing in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) again.