LAHORE - The process of disbursement of financial aid to flood victims continues and it will complete in this month, Punjab government is distributing more than 12 billion rupees to 55,000 flood victims on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi. A spokesman for Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday said that financial assistance had been distributed among 23,339 flood victims so far, and the process of distribution of financial aid would be completed in this month, spokesman added. He said that Punjab government was using all resources to rehabilitate the flood victims.

The PDMA, along with other institutions, ensured clean and transparent survey of the flood affectees, he added. “For the first time in Punjab, financial assistance is being distributed to the flood-hit families through digital mode through Bank of Punjab (BOP),” he said. All the data of flood victims receiving relief funds was being saved including videos, he added. Registered flood victims could receive financial assistance from any branch of BOP across Pakistan, he informed. He said that the BOP had also set up booths in the flood-affected towns on the direction of the Punjab government. Foolproof security arrangements had also been made at the booth set up by BOP, the spokesman said.

PDWP APPROVES FOUR DEVELOPMENT SCHEMES

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 2,459.205 million. These schemes were approved in the 34th meeting of the PDWP of the fiscal year 2022-23, with Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal in the chair. The approved development schemes included: provision of lodging facility to 1,000 female students at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, at the cost of Rs 919.853 million, construction of residences for judicial officers at Faisalabad Headquarters (revised) at the cost of Rs 1,189.039 million, feasibility study & detailed design of Latee Dam Site (district Talagang), (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 49.255 million, feasibility study for exploring water potential of Soan river and district Rawalpindi (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 301.058 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries and other representatives of the relevant departments attended the meeting.