MARDAN - Haroon-ur-Rashid, the District Police Officer, while talking to The Nation, claimed that the district’s traffic congestion is a result of the district’s growing population as well as pressure from neighbouring districts. He said that threewheeled rickshaws are unable to park at various crossings, and in this regard, traffic police officers have also scheduled meetings with representatives of the tehsil municipal administration (TMA). Three-wheeler rickshaws are the main cause of traffic delays. To address the city’s traffic issues, he continued, several routes will be constructed, and three-wheeler rickshaw drivers would be given licence plates for those routes. He continued by saying that the city’s unneeded U-terns have been discovered, and they will shortly be shut down. The DPO continued by saying that traffic police are on duty around the city. He claimed that the traffic police were taking effective measures to clear the gridlock and ensure the safety of road travel.