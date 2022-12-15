Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a fabricated milk-producing unit and lodged a first information report (FIR) against eight people while handing seven accused over to police after apprehended during the raid. Meanwhile, PFA’s raiding team confiscated 7,500-litres impure milk, 25-kg skimmed milk powder, 16-kg banaspati ghee and a huge quantity of chemicals. The authority also seized three vehicles, mixing machine, gas cylinder, electric heater, plastic drums and other equipment. This was informed by PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik on Wednesday. He said the PFA conducted a raid on the tip-off vigilance cell and took action against the milk adulteration mafia over found milk sample results were not up to the mark as per the standards of PFA. The unit was functional on Lahore-Kasur Road. The DG said that fabricated milk was produced with the help of ghee, powder, polluted water and hazardous chemicals. He added that fabricated milk was preserved in ice molds at cold storage. The director general said that adulterated ingredients were usually used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk; however, the use of tainted milk poses a threat to users’ health. He further said that PFA was fully committed to bringing down the wicked practice of milk adulteration for which PFA would introduce a new system and law to counter them. He appealed to the masses to inform PFA on 1223 helpline in case of witnessed any adulteration or the sale of unwholesome food in the market.